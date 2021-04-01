Bucs Get Encouraging News On Tom Brady’s Rehab

Despite nursing a knee injury throughout the 2020 season, Tom Brady managed to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in his first season with the franchise.

After the season was over, Brady revealed that he was undergoing knee surgery. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians originally referred to it as a minor “clean up” procedure.

With the offseason in full swing, the Buccaneers released an update on Brady’s rehab. Fortunately, it sounds like the seven-time Super Bowl champion is doing well.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht told ESPN’s Jenna Laine that Brady is progressing “very well” in his recovery from offseason surgery.

“I talked to him last week,” Licht said, via ESPN. “I know things are going well. I don’t want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don’t want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well.”

Licht did not provide a timetable for Brady’s recovery.

The good news for the Buccaneers is that Brady doesn’t need to be ready in time for offseason workouts. He has so much experience that he can basically hold off until training camp begins.

After all, Brady is going to be 44 years old by the start of the 2021 season. Taking extra time off might actually benefit him in the long run.

We’ll see if Brady can continue his decade-long dominance this fall.