Bucs Get Encouraging Saturday News On Tom Brady

NFL fans noticed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was under the weather during his press conferences this week. Thankfully, it sounds like he made a quick recovery for this Sunday’s game.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Brady’s voice will be just fine for Sunday night’s showdown with the New England Patriots.

“For those worried about Tom Brady’s voice/appearance Thursday, I’m told he’s fine,” Stroud said. “Lot of concern out there.”

When speaking to reporters this week, Brady admit that his voice was in pretty rough shape. In fact, he told reporters “My throat’s more tired than my arm.”

The fact that Brady is “fine” for this Sunday is great news for Tampa Bay. The last thing the Buccaneers want is for him to be under the weather in a hostile environment.

Brady will be the center of attention this Sunday night, as he’ll take on the Patriots for the first time since he left them in 2020. However, he refuses to let that storyline affect his mindset.

“I haven’t thought too much about it,” Brady said. “I’m just gonna try to do what I always do, go be a great quarterback.”

Although he’ll try to downplay the idea of a “revenge game,” everyone knows that he wants to take down the Patriots on national television.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Patriots game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.