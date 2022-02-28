Bucs Get Good Salary Cap News On Tom Brady’s Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten some much-needed good news on Tom Brady’s dead cap.

Tampa Bay was supposed to have $32M of dead cap after Brady called it a career, but it will only be $17M.

$8M of it will count against the cap this season, while the other $9M will count next season. Brady’s retirement will be made official on June. 1.

Good news for the Bucs and their salary cap regarding Tom Brady's retirement. Instead of the $32 million in dead cap as they could have had, Bucs will have only $17 million total — $8 million this year, $9 million in 2023. His retirement will officially go through after June 1. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 28, 2022

Brady was scheduled to get a deferred $15 million bonus paid in February, and his contract allowed for Bucs to ask for $16 million to be repaid if he retired. Looks like neither of those will go through, essentially a wash. Huge help for Bucs from a cap standpoint down the road. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 28, 2022

This should help the Bucs try and improve the rest of their team this offseason.

One of the improvements will likely be at quarterback since right now, Blaine Gabbert is at the top of the depth chart.

Bruce Arians won’t be comfortable with that going into the 2022 season, especially with how talented the team is.

Brady announced his retirement in early February after playing in the NFL for 22 seasons. He won seven Super Bowls during that time, six of which came with the New England Patriots.

He won his seventh with Tampa Bay during the 2021 season before losing in the NFC Divisional Round to Los Angeles this year.

It remains to be seen who the Bucs go after this offseason with this added cap space.