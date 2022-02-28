The Spun

Bucs Get Good Salary Cap News On Tom Brady’s Retirement

Tom Brady in the Divisional RoundTAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten some much-needed good news on Tom Brady’s dead cap.

Tampa Bay was supposed to have $32M of dead cap after Brady called it a career, but it will only be $17M.

$8M of it will count against the cap this season, while the other $9M will count next season. Brady’s retirement will be made official on June. 1.

This should help the Bucs try and improve the rest of their team this offseason.

One of the improvements will likely be at quarterback since right now, Blaine Gabbert is at the top of the depth chart.

Bruce Arians won’t be comfortable with that going into the 2022 season, especially with how talented the team is.

Brady announced his retirement in early February after playing in the NFL for 22 seasons. He won seven Super Bowls during that time, six of which came with the New England Patriots.

He won his seventh with Tampa Bay during the 2021 season before losing in the NFC Divisional Round to Los Angeles this year.

It remains to be seen who the Bucs go after this offseason with this added cap space.

