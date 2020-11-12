Bucs Get Tough Injury News Ahead Of Panthers Game

Last weekend, the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were supposed to give fans an incredible game.

The Buccaneers found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout loss, however. New Orleans dominated from the opening whistle en route to a 38-3 win.

Tampa Bay will hope to bounce back this weekend in a divisional contest against the Carolina Panthers. However, the team received some tough news ahead of Sunday’s game.

Star corner Carlton Davis reportedly missed practice with a knee injury, according to a report from Buccaneers insider Greg Auman. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to play this weekend.

“This is potentially a big one: Bucs CB Carlton Davis added to the injury report with a knee injury, did not participate today,” Auman reported. “Puts a question mark on Bucs’ top cover corner, three days before they face a QB who threw for 367 against them in Week 2.”

Carolina and Tampa Bay met earlier this season in what started out as a blowout, but quickly turned into a game in the second half.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half before the Panthers battled back. Carolina outscored Tampa Bay 17-10 in the second half, but it was too little too late.

Teddy Bridgewater lit up the Buccaneers defense to the tune of 367 passing yards in the loss. Without Davis in the secondary, he could do so again.