Bucs GM Addresses The Rob Gronkowski Rumors

Majors rumors surfaced earlier this week regarding Rob Gronkowski and a potential return to the NFL. His return would be likely be predicated on one thing – a chance to play with Tom Brady again.

The Brady-Gronkowski connection was unstoppable back in the day. But Gronk’s injuries became too much to overcome, leading to his retirement. The former NFL star has had a bit of time off now to recover. In his spare time, Gronkowski has become a WWE star. But a chance to return to football may be too good to pass up.

Bucs GM Jason Licht addressed the Gronkowski rumors on Thursday afternoon. As things currently stand, it doesn’t look like Tampa Bay will be adding the former star tight end.

“Well, he’s doing a pretty good job in Wrestlemania right now,” Licht told reporters on Thursday, via Jenna Laine. “I have no idea if he’d want to play.”

Bucs GM Jason Licht on if Rob Gronkowski would ever be an option: "Well he's doing a pretty good job in Wrestlemania right now. I have no idea if he'd want to play." He said the Patriots still have rights to him. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 9, 2020

Licht certainly didn’t rule anything out – and he’d have no reason to do so just yet.

If Brady wants his former star tight end on the Bucs, Licht would be wise to do everything he could to make it happen.

A Brady-Gronkowski reunion in Tampa Bay would be special to witness.