Bucs GM Addresses The Situation With Antonio Brown

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of very few contributors to the Bucs‘ 2020 Super Bowl team that didn’t get re-signed by the team. But in the wake of assault accuser Britney Taylor dropping her litigation against him, Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht has addressed his status with the team.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday following the announcement, Licht made it clear that the team’s decision not to re-sign Brown is not related to the case against him. He pointed out that they knew about the lawsuit last year and it didn’t stop them from signing him in 2020.

“We’ve put an emphasis on bringing back players from last year that contributed to our success, and he would be no different,” Licht said. “So we’ll continue to have talks and see where it goes… To have this resolved, it certainly helps but it wasn’t — that’s not necessarily the deciding factor of whether or not we’re going to continue to talk.”

Antonio Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Bucs in 2020. He had five receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.

But despite some solid contributions to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown wasn’t one of the 21 players the team has since re-signed.

Some reports indicate that money is the biggest issue. While that certainly could be a factor, Brown has publicly pleaded for the team to re-sign him.

Will Antonio Brown play for the Bucs, or any team at all in 2021?