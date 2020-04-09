Bucs GM Comments On Jameis Winston’s NFL Future

With the signing of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt no need to bring back former starter Jameis Winston.

Despite setting multiple franchise records, Winston’s turnover issues ultimately cost him his job. But one of Winston’s former bosses painted a rosy outlook on his NFL future.

In a recent news conference, Bucs general manager Jason Licht asserted that the organization still has “a lot of respect” for the former No. 1 overall pick. Licht declared that he thinks Winston has “a bright future ahead of him.”

As nice of a message as that sounds, it probably feels disingenuine to Winston himself. No matter which way Licht spins it, the Bucs were the ones who chose to go in another direction.

And while Winston may consider it an honor to lose his job to Tom Brady, “honor” doesn’t pay the bills. He is now in the uncharted waters of looking for a new NFL team for the first time in his career.

Despite letting him walk this offseason, Bucs GM Jason Licht doesn't consider his former No. 1 overall pick a bust.#GoBucs @SInow https://t.co/jXkDXyQtQq — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) April 9, 2020

In five years as a starter Winston completed 61.3-percent of his passes for over 19,000 yards, 121 touchdowns but with 88 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and led the NFL in passing yards this past season.

But thus far the market doesn’t appear to be too robust for the former Heisman Trophy winner. We’ll have to see if he gets picked up sometime around the 2020 NFL Draft.

Do you think Jameis Winston’s future is as bright as Bucs GM Jason Licht says?