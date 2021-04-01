The 2021 NFL Draft is fast approaching. There’s one specific position the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and GM Jason Licht will avoid selecting later this month: a kicker.

Licht is the only GM since 2014 to take a kicker within the first 150 picks of the NFL Draft. In fact, he’s done it twice.

The Bucs selected Robert Aguayo 59th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Licht then went out and took Matt Gay with the 145th overall pick in 2019. Both have turned out to be major busts. Licht isn’t going to make the same mistake again.

The Bucs GM said this week he’s going to avoid selecting a kicker. That’s probably a wise move considering how it’s turned out for Licht in the past.

“I won’t take a kicker,” Licht said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

— Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 1, 2021

Funny enough, this probably has more to do with the fact the Bucs aren’t in need of a quarterback than it does Jason Licht’s past failures drafting a kicker.

Tampa Bay is in an interesting position as the NFL Draft approaches. The Bucs don’t have any glaring weaknesses across the roster board. That means they won’t have to draft by position, instead going after the best prospects available.

Tampa kept its entire starting championship lineup intact this off-season. It’ll look to add more quality and depth through the means of the draft later this month.