Bucs GM Opens Up About Team’s Signing Of QB Tom Brady

The Buccaneers didn’t just have an excellent offseason, they hit the jackpot. Back in March, the franchise agreed to a two-year deal with Tom Brady.

It’s been over a decade since the Buccaneers made the postseason. Most people believe that drought will end due to the emergence of Brady. To be fair, the six-time Super Bowl champion never misses the playoffs.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht talked to Colin Cowherd about how the team was able to land one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Licht wasn’t sure if Tampa Bay would land the top prize on the market until he finally spoke to Brady on the phone. Fortunately for football fans, the Buccaneers GM provided details on that call today.

Here’s what Licht had to say about his phone call with Brady, via 247Sports:

“Called him (Brady) and he answered. He said, what’s up big guy? I’m very excited. I remember looking at Bruce and thinking what does this mean? He still hadn’t signed until the following day so I wasn’t going to do cartwheels until the ink was dry. That was really the moment. There were a lot of sleepless nights leading up to it. It was a great thing to happen during those times, keep our minds off of everything else for just a moment.”

Licht also added that Brady looks great during workouts. That’s an encouraging sign for Tampa Bay fans eager to see their team in the playoffs again.

Brady might need time to adjust to Bruce Arians’ scheme, but the legendary signal-caller should have no issue throwing to elite wideouts in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Fans can see Brady make his debut for the Buccaneers on Sept. 13, when they take on the New Orleans Saints.