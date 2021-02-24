Bucs GM Says 1 Narrative About Tom Brady Is ‘Overblown’

Many NFL fans and analysts believe that Tom Brady has an oversized role in who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring on board. But Bucs GM Jason Licht wants to clarify that notion.

Speaking to the media this week, the Bucs GM stated that while Tom Brady does get involved in personnel talks, he isn’t particularly aggressive. He made it clear that Brady doesn’t “mandate” any player they sign.

“(His role) gets a little bit overblown. Tom isn’t banging down the door saying we need to sign this guy, we need to sign that guy…” Licht said. “He never mandates anything. He’s actually been a complete joy to work with.”

But that isn’t to say that Brady’s word doesn’t carry some weight in decision to sign players. It’s unlikely that the team would’ve signed either tight end Rob Gronkowski or wide receiver Antonio Brown without Brady putting in a good word for them.

Jason Licht says Tom Brady is involved in personnel talks, but “It gets a little bit overblown. Tom isn't banging down the door saying we need to sign this guy, we need to sign that guy… He never mandates anything. He’s actually been a complete joy to work with.” #GoBucs — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 24, 2021

But it certainly didn’t hurt that Tom Brady brought his friends on board for the 2020 season. Gronkowski and Brown wound up catching all three of Brady’s touchdowns in Super Bowl LV. After hoisting the Lombardi trophy, Licht would probably agree it was worth it.

It remains to be seen if Brady will have a role in determining the makeup of the team in 2021 though. The team is already bringing back the core of its players, but a few are likely to leave in free agency.

2021 could be Brady’s last year with the Buccaneers, too. So the team needs to find a balance between making Brady happy and ensuring they don’t damage their future after he leaves.

Does Brady deserve to have a big say in who the Buccaneers sign this offseason?