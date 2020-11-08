Bucs GM Uses 2 Words To Describe Signing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is scheduled to make his Tampa Bay debut on Sunday evening.

The former All-Pro wide receiver was signed by the Buccaneers last month. His eight-game suspension is up and he can make his debut for Tampa Bay this evening.

While some would say that bringing Brown into a locker room is a risk, Tampa Bay’s general manager doesn’t see it that way. Bucs general manager Jason Licht used two words to describe the decision to sign Brown.

“No risk.”

Licht feels that there is only upside with Brown. The talented wide receiver has a good relationship with Tom Brady and he should be a big addition to the team’s offense. And, if he’s a problem, the Bucs could easily cut ties.

“It’s an opportunity that we’re giving him, another opportunity, but it’s a one-year deal and if it doesn’t work, there’s no risk,” Tampa Bay’s general manager told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “No risk.”

Licht sees big potential with Brown in Tampa Bay’s offense.

“He’s just so explosive and sudden and so much stronger than he looks,” Licht said. “If you saw him in a grocery store, you wouldn’t think he’s a seven-time Pro Bowler. But man, he’s very strong, great hands, super explosive.”

Tampa Bay and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.