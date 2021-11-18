Help could be on the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very soon. On Thursday, All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown was spotted at practice.

Brown had a helmet on and was catching balls from the JUGS machine at the start of practice. It’s a strong sign that he’ll be able to participate in this afternoon’s practice in some fashion.

The Buccaneers have been without Brown since their Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles due to an ankle injury. Last week, he took a huge step in his recovery by removing his walking boot.

It’s too early to speculate about Brown’s status for Week 11, but it certainly appears that he’s getting healthier by the day.

Antonio Brown had a helmet on and was catching balls from the JUGS machine at the start of practice. Looked like he was participating. Scotty Miller, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Gronk and JPP was practicing as well. Vita Vea was in a walking boot. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/MVxKxRiRzR — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 18, 2021

Brown hinted at his return on Instagram earlier this week. He posted an image of himself with the words “Godsplans” and “Fireworks soon.”

The Buccaneers are undoubtedly a better team with Brown on the field. Not only does he take pressure off Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, he provides a security blanket for Tom Brady in crucial situations.

In five games this season, Brown has 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns. The Buccaneers can certainly use that type of production for the second half of this season.