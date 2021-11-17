Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing.

Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out.

Taylor Heinicke and company got their revenge on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a 29-19 win. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news for Tampa Bay this weekend.

The team received some tough news about corner Richard Sherman.

Sherman, who missed this weekend’s game, was diagnosed with a grade 2 calf strain. The veteran defensive back will miss a “few weeks,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

With that in mind, the Buccaneers opted to place Sherman on the Injured Reserve. As a result, he’ll be out for at least three games.

From the wire:

— #Bucs CB Richard Sherman was placed on IR.

— #Bucs CB Richard Sherman was placed on IR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2021

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians intimated that Sherman would be out for a while.

“I doubt seriously if he’ll be back anytime soon,” Arians said in his Monday press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “He was fine Thursday and Friday. I thought he was going to have a heck of a ballgame. He just stained his calf before the ballgame, so don’t know how long it’ll be.”

Next up for Tampa Bay is a Monday night showdown against quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.