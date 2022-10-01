Bucs Have Made Decision On Cole Beasley For Sunday

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Cole Beasley (15) catches a pass before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With several wide receivers banged up at the moment, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated Cole Beasley to the main roster for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Beasley signed with the Buccaneers last week. He played nine snaps in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, hauling in three passes for 12 yards.

With another week of practice under his belt, Beasley could receive a potential increase in playing time.

The amount of snaps Beasley receives this Sunday will probably be determined by which wide receivers are active.

Breshad Perriman is listed as doubtful for the Buccaneers due to a knee injury. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, meanwhile, are questionable.

Additionally, Russell Gage is listed as questionable for Sunday Night Football.

The only guarantee for the Buccaneers is that Mike Evans will be active. He's returning from a one-game suspension.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Chiefs game is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.