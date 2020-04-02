Bucs Have Reportedly Signed Tom Brady’s Backup QB

Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed the biggest free agent on the market by signing Tom Brady to a two-year contract.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback signed for $50 million with a chance to earn another $9 million in incentives. Just over a week after Brady signed his deal, the Buccaneers have reportedly found his backup quarterback.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers signed Blaine Gabbert. Rapoport reported it’s a one-year deal that ties Gabbert to the Bucs for the 2020 season.

The former first-round pick missed the 2019 season as he recovered from a shoulder injury. Now he’ll back up arguably the best quarterback in NFL history.

Source: Tom Brady has his backup. Blaine Gabbert is going back to the #Bucs on a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2020

After serving as the backup quarterback to Marcus Mariota in 2018, Gabbert didn’t do enough to secure his spot on the roster. He started three games for the Titans in 2018 as Mariota battled through an injury.

Gabbert spent the 2018 season with the Tennessee Titans, but was released prior to the 2019 season after the team traded for Ryan Tannehill.

Gabbert signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after being released by the Titans. Unfortunately, he suffered a dislocated shoulder and the Buccaneers placed him on injured reserve.

Brady has his backup quarterback.