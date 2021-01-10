Bucs Received Brutal Injury News Following The Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced in the opening round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night, defeating the Washington Football Team, 31-23.

Tampa Bay’s win was a bit closer than expected, as the Washington Football Team was led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who played admirably in replacement of an injured Alex Smith.

The Buccaneers’ win wasn’t all positives, though. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, Tom Brady’s offensive line took a big hit in the win.

Tampa Bay announced following the win over Washington that starting right guard Alex Cappa appears to be done for the season.

Cappa appears to have suffered a fracture in his ankle. He is likely done for the rest of the playoffs, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

“It does not look good,” Arians told reporters on Saturday night.

That is a really tough blow for a Buccaneers team hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs. Tampa Bay needs to be able to protect Tom Brady and Cappa plays a major role in that happening.

The Buccaneers will look to advance without him in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs next weekend.