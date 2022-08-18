Bucs Insider Reveals If He Thinks Tom Brady Could Be Retiring

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team for a week. Head coach Todd Bowles has already said the legendary quarterback is out due to personal reasons.

Unfortunately for Buccaneers fans, Bowles was noncommittal when asked about a return date for Brady.

"We'll see," Bowles said, via ESPN. "We'll talk about it next week. Not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said 'sometime after Tennessee.' There's no definitive date for me. But we'll check on it, we'll keep in touch and we'll find out."

Those remarks from Bowles have some fans in Tampa pressing the panic button. After all, Brady has already retired once this offseason.

So, how likely is it that Brady retires again? Bucs reporter Greg Auman of The Athletic shared his thoughts on this hypothetical situation.

"Is there any chance? Yes. Bowles saying his confidence was 'pretty high' last week left the window open, which is a concern. Brady's already retired once this year, so I think it's hard to rule anything out. He knows how many people came here to play with him this season," Auman wrote on Twitter.

It would be odd to see Brady retire after spending the first two weeks of training camp with his teammates. But honestly, we can't rule anything out right now.

The Buccaneers should have an update on Brady following their second preseason game.