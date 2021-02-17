Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin missed four games in 2020 and recorded a three-year low in receiving as a result. Will that result in the team letting their No. 2 wide receiver hit free agency this offseason?

Two Bucs insiders seem pretty confident that it won’t. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic agreed with a tweet that Godwin will not leave the team. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times retweeted Auman, expressing his own confidence that Godwin stays.

“Co-sign,” Stroud tweeted. “One way or another Chris Godwin will remain with the Bucs in 2021. I just don’t see any way he leaves.”

Godwin was Tampa Bay’s No. 2 receiver in 2020. In 12 games he had 65 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bucs.

In the playoffs, he contributed 16 receptions for 232 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Godwin had given the Bucs more than their money’s worth since going 84th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons he has 244 receptions for 3,540 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He already ranks in the top eight for receiving yards and touchdowns in Bucs history. He will likely reach the top five with even a decent season in 2021.

But Godwin is still playing the season on his rookie contract. He’s going to be worth a lot of money on the open market if the Bucs let him get there.

Who will Chris Godwin play for in 2021?