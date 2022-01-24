Bucs Star Has Troubling Admission Following Playoff Loss

The Spun

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 03: Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes the field during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon on a field goal on the final play of the game. The kick was set up by a clutch 44-yard completion from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

The Stafford-to-Kupp connection came against a Cover 0 defensive call by the Bucs. The all-out blitz was met with some raised eyebrows by a number of NFL players watching the game.

On the play, Kupp wound up wide open behind the defense, with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. chasing in vain. Postgame, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David admitted there was some “miscommunication” within his unit prior to the snap.

Apparently, some Bucs defenders knew the call, while others didn’t.

As David said, this was an especially painful loss for the Bucs. They came out and played terribly the first two-plus quarters, falling behind 27-3.

Then, the defending champs suddenly turned things around, rallying to tie the score with less than a minute remaining. It was all for naught though, as Stafford, Kupp and Rams kicker Matt Gay proved to be the heroes on this afternoon.

