Bucs Star Has Troubling Admission Following Playoff Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon on a field goal on the final play of the game. The kick was set up by a clutch 44-yard completion from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

The Stafford-to-Kupp connection came against a Cover 0 defensive call by the Bucs. The all-out blitz was met with some raised eyebrows by a number of NFL players watching the game.

On the play, Kupp wound up wide open behind the defense, with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. chasing in vain. Postgame, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David admitted there was some “miscommunication” within his unit prior to the snap.

Apparently, some Bucs defenders knew the call, while others didn’t.

#Bucs LB Lavonte David says "some people got the call and some didn't" on the deep ball for Cooper Kupp. Confirms there was a miscommunication. "Sucks to lose in that manner after battling back." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2022

Lavonte David confirms that some players knew the call and some didn't on the deep shot to Kupp — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 24, 2022

As David said, this was an especially painful loss for the Bucs. They came out and played terribly the first two-plus quarters, falling behind 27-3.

Then, the defending champs suddenly turned things around, rallying to tie the score with less than a minute remaining. It was all for naught though, as Stafford, Kupp and Rams kicker Matt Gay proved to be the heroes on this afternoon.