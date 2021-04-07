Lavonte David Reveals 1st Thing Tom Brady Said After Joining Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ signing of Tom Brady last offseason could not have worked out any better, as the legendary quarterback led the team to a Super Bowl ring in his first season.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David discussed what it was like playing alongside TB12. Not surprisingly, he said everything seemed to change when Brady got there, with everybody stepping their game up.

However, while Brady may have elevated those around him, David says one of the things that impressed him about the future Hall of Famer was the humble first impression he left.

“One I think I respect about Tom is the first thing he said was ‘I’m coming into you guys’ locker room. Don’t look at me any different. I’m coming in to earn you guys’ respect,'” David said.

"You love just being around the guy.. One thing I respect about @TomBrady is the 1st thing he said I'm coming to your guy's locker room. I'm coming to earn you guy's respect"#GoBucs LB Lavonte David on Tom joining the team & what changed #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/4Qo9cA0yq1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 7, 2021

Brady probably already had their respect, and if he didn’t, it certainly didn’t take him long to earn it.

Fresh off a Super Bowl title, the Bucs are running it back–literally. All 22 starters are returning for another crack at it during the 2021 season.