Bucs Cut Veteran Player After Signing Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a couple of notable moves over the last 12-plus hours.

Wednesday night, the Buccaneers reportedly agreed to terms with free agent running back Leonard Fournette. The former Jacksonville Jaguars star was released by his team earlier this week. The former No. 4 overall pick will stay in the state of Florida, as he’s signing in Tampa Bay.

Fournette confirmed the news on Twitter.

Fournette joins what should be a loaded Tampa Bay offense, led by Tom Brady. The Bucs also have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and more.

The Buccaneers had to make room for Fournette on the roster, though, so they’ve reportedly released a veteran player.

Tampa Bay announced on Thursday morning that they’ve released veteran defensive tackle Kyle Love.

“Tampa Bay moved closer to Saturday’s deadline for reducing the roster to 53 players by releasing veteran DL Kyle Love, who had signed with the team on August 16,” the team announced on Thursday morning.

We've released DL Kyle Love.https://t.co/jQ1TeTFX3J — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 3, 2020

Tampa Bay is a little more than a week away from opening the 2020 regular season. The Buccaneers are scheduled to play Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.