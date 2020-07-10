NFL players are being left with a difficult choice as we get closer and closer to training camp. On one hand, they have to play to maintain their livelihoods; on the other hand, the NFL is pretty clearly struggling to figure out how to make players as safe as possible.

But Tampa Bay Buccaneers star left tackle Donovan Smith, who will be blocking Tom Brady’s blindside in 2020, doesn’t want to be part of the NFL’s little experiment. Taking to Instagram, Smith declared that he is “not a lab rat or a guinea pig to test theories on” and feels he won’t be safe at work.

That statement was part of a lengthy statement Smith made directed at the NFL. He also criticized the reports that the NFL will mandate a 35-percent pay cut to players and feels that they should be getting a pay raise for risking their health to play.

“The unfortunate events of the COVID-19 pandemic have put a halt to a lot of things,” Smith wrote. “Football is not one. To continue discussing the many UNKNOWNS do not give me the comfort. Risking my health as well as my family’s health does not seem like a risk worth taking.”

Ultimately, Smith is very concerned about the prospects of the 2020 NFL season being safe. And he’s questioning whether it’s worth playing at all.

Smith certainly makes a lot of strong points. The clear and obvious health risks of playing may far outweigh the benefits – especially if it means sacrifice parts of their paychecks.

It remains to be seen if Smith will maintain this stance through training camp and opt out of the season. But if he does, he may be the first of many.