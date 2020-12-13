The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bucs Make Surprising Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers 31-17 at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a surprising Sunday morning decision on running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette, who was signed by the Buccaneers after getting released by the Jaguars before the start of the season, is a healthy inactive.

Tampa Bay is sitting Fournette on Sunday in favor of rookie running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

The Bucs will have four active running backs on Sunday: Vaughn, Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and Kenjon Barner.

This is quite the fall for Fournette, who’s gone from top NFL Draft pick to a healthy scratch in four seasons. CBS Sports summed up the timeline with Fournette:

The Bucs have made it clear that Ronald Jones is the guy at running back as of late.

“Leonard Fournette missed Week 4 and 6, only played 1 snap in Week 5. In those three games, Ronald Jones handled 26, 20, and 25 touches and had over 120 scrimmage yards in all three. Also handled 6-of-8 red-zone carries,” Graham Barfield tweeted.

Fournette, 25, has 69 carries for 271 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.