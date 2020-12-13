The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a surprising Sunday morning decision on running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette, who was signed by the Buccaneers after getting released by the Jaguars before the start of the season, is a healthy inactive.

Tampa Bay is sitting Fournette on Sunday in favor of rookie running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

The Bucs will have four active running backs on Sunday: Vaughn, Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and Kenjon Barner.

This is quite the fall for Fournette, who’s gone from top NFL Draft pick to a healthy scratch in four seasons. CBS Sports summed up the timeline with Fournette:

Apr. 2017: Leonard Fournette drafted 4th overall by Jags 2019 season: rushes for career high 1,152 yards Sept. 2020: released by Jags, signed by Bucs Dec. 2020: Bucs make him healthy inactive pic.twitter.com/1mxlzQXAl2 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 13, 2020

The Bucs have made it clear that Ronald Jones is the guy at running back as of late.

“Leonard Fournette missed Week 4 and 6, only played 1 snap in Week 5. In those three games, Ronald Jones handled 26, 20, and 25 touches and had over 120 scrimmage yards in all three. Also handled 6-of-8 red-zone carries,” Graham Barfield tweeted.

Fournette, 25, has 69 carries for 271 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.