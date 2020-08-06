Bucs Are Reportedly Cutting Former 2nd Round Draft Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to have a very different look heading into training camp. But former second-round pick M.J. Stewart won’t be a part of it.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the Bucs are going to cut Stewart. The 24-year-old cornerback has appeared in 21 games for the Bucs over the past two years, starting six of them.

Stewart was a second-round pick out of North Carolina in the 2018 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay took Stewart using one of the picks the Buffalo Bills traded them in order to move up and select Josh Allen that year. He was the fifth cornerback off the board.

As a member of the Tar Heels, Stewart earned Second-Team All-ACC honors in 2017. Since entering the NFL, Stewart has recorded five passes defended, 68 tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

But Tampa Bay is making a bunch of changes to their secondary this offseason. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the game, and he knows who belongs on his team and who doesn’t.

The Buccaneers currently have eight cornerbacks under contract and another six safeties. Someone was bound to be cut, and it looks like M.J. Stewart got the short straw.

The real story of the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers is going to be their offense though. Tom Brady is set to take over for Jameis Winston, and Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to join him.

What will the Bucs defense be like in 2020?