The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally received some good news about starting offensive lineman Ali Marpet.

Marpet missed some time with an injury, but appears ready to return. That news comes just in time for the Buccaneers as Marpet’s replacements, Aaron Stinnie, suffered an injury as well.

Earlier this afternoon, the Buccaneers placed Stinnie on Injured Reserve. According to a statement from the team, Stinnie suffered a knee injury against the Indianapolis Colts.

“On Wednesday, the Buccaneers placed guard Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve due to the knee injury he suffered early in last Sunday’s game at Indianapolis,” the statement read. “Stinnie had started that game at left guard in place of an injured Ali Marpet but was then replaced by first-year player Nick Leverett after he was sidelined.”

We've placed G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 1, 2021

According to NFL rules, Stinnie must remain on injured reserve for at least three games before returning to the active roster. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be returning this season.

Head coach Bruce Arians described Stinnie’s injury as longer-term issue, according to the statement from the team.

Tampa Bay faces off against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.