Bucs Officially Announce Tom Brady’s Jersey Number

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it official moments ago: Tom Brady will keep his customary No. 12 with his new team.

This news was expected, though Brady technically had to receive the go-ahead from Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin wore No. 12 the last three seasons and throughout his college career at Penn State.

To no one’s surprise, Godwin agreed to surrender the digits. He will wear No. 14 for Tampa Bay this fall. Godwin becomes the first non-quarterback to wear the number for the Bucs.

“Obviously, if he doesn’t want it or isn’t making a big deal about it, I’m definitely going to keep it,” said Godwin earlier this month after Brady signed. “But we’ll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself…you’ve got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?”

The Bucs announced that there was no official deal between Brady and Godwin. The young wideout simply handed the number over.

This is a smart move on Godwin’s part. Gotta respect the legend, especially when he’s the guy who will be throwing you passes.

Brady is signed with the Bucs for at least two seasons, so Tampa Bay has some time to sell plenty of TB12 jerseys.