Buccaneers Get Tough Injury News Before Kickoff vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are less than two hours away from kickoff against the Green Bay Packers in this afternoon’s huge NFC showdown.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers have received some tough injury news before kickoff.

Tampa Bay will reportedly be without running back Leonard Fournette. The running back seemed to be on track to play on Sunday, but he reportedly was unable to give it a go.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

“Tampa Bay expected Fournette to play today against the Packers, provided he felt good pregame. He tried to go, but just couldn’t,” the NFL Network insider reported.

Tampa Bay expected Fournette to play today against the #Packers, provided he felt good pregame. He tried to go, but just couldn't. https://t.co/mmhJZx3DD8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2020

This will probably mean more passes for Tom Brady, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. We could have a gunslingers duel between Brady and Aaron Rodgers today.

“When you play against another great quarterback, you always know those are the tough teams to beat because they’re prepared, they’re going to play well on offense, they’ve got a very talented defense. It just means you can’t make a lot of mistakes,” Brady said of facing Rodgers.

“I’m not defending Aaron. We’ve got a whole defense that’s doing that. But from my standpoint, what does that mean? I can play a role in that by doing our job on offense, so that a guy like that doesn’t have his offense on the field trying to score points,” Brady added. “You just can’t give guys like that extra opportunities because they make you pay.”

The Bucs and the Packers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. today.

The game will be on FOX.