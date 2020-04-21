Bucs Player Has A 2-Word Reaction To Rob Gronkowski News

By now, the news is starting to sink in. Rob Gronkowski is not only coming back to the NFL. he’s also rejoining Tom Brady in Tampa.

The Bucs acquired Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick from the New England Patriots in exchange for a fourth-round draft choice. That’s not a hefty price to pay for a chance to see if Gronkowski and Brady can recapture the magic they had in New England.

Bucs fans are justifiably excited about the trade, but it’s not just those who support the team who are pumped. The players themselves should be fired up as well. Ryan Jensen certainly is.

Tampa Bay’s veteran center revealed his thoughts on the deal on Twitter a short time ago. He needed only two words to convey his feelings.

LETS GO!!! — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) April 21, 2020

Give the Bucs credit for one thing: they’ve certainly found a way to generate buzz for the upcoming season.

With a playoff drought going on 13 years, the pressure is on for Tampa Bay to prove signing Brady and trading for Gronk was worth it. A postseason berth is the minimum goal for 2020.

The last time Brady missed the playoffs as a starter was 2002. As for Gronk, he made the playoffs every year he was in New England before retiring after the 2018 season.