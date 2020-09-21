Brett Favre made a surprise appearance at yesterday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers home opener against the Carolina Panthers. He got to witness Tom Brady secure his first win for the Bucs, too.

But one Bucs player had an “interesting” question for why Brett Favre was there in the first place. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bucs center Ryan Jensen pointed out that Favre was able to go to the game but his family was not.

“So he can go to the game but my family can’t? Interesting,” Jensen wrote.

Fans in Jensen’s comments section found the Favre cameo pretty interesting too. Some also took issue with Favre being out there and not wearing a mask during the ongoing pandemic.

So he can go to the game but my family can’t? Interesting https://t.co/bSDN7Vd6hD — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) September 21, 2020

Favre’s presence was even more surprising given recent comments he made about the team. He adamantly defended Tom Brady for throwing multiple interceptions in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. Many Bucs fans took that as a direct criticism of head coach Bruce Arians.

But Favre appears to be fully on the Tom Brady bandwagon. His t-shirt is certainly proof enough of that.

However it is that Favre got his spot at the game, it’s definitely unfair that he gets to attend games live while the actual players can’t even invite their families.

Yes, he’s Brett Favre. NFL legend, Hall of Famer, Super Bowl champion.

But does he really need to make an appearance at a game during this incredibly trying time?