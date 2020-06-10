Bucs Player Has Appropriate Nickname For QB Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest splash of the offseason by signing Tom Brady to a two-year deal. Despite the fact that teams haven’t been able to hold practices yet, the six-time champion has already earned the respect of his new teammates.

Brady is considered the greatest player in the NFL over the past two decades, so it’s not all that surprising to hear that players on the Buccaneers are excited to play alongside him.

It appears the locker room in Tampa Bay has taken such a strong liking to Brady that he’s received a nickname for this season. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis is referring to Brady as the “GOAT,” which is an acronym for greatest of all-time.

“I’m very excited to have Tom Brady, aka the GOAT, with us,” Davis told reporters. “His game managing is on a whole other level. How to play the game, how to control it. His work speaks for itself…I’m excited to work with him.”

Though it’s not the most creative nickname in the world, Brady should be quite pleased with it.

It’s been a while since the Buccaneers have been a championship contender – 18 years to be exact. Now that Brady is on board, the franchise is going to be relevant whether or not it actually wins a lot of games.

Tampa Bay will kick off the 2020 season with a divisional showdown against New Orleans. Who knows, it could be a potential NFC Championship preview.