Bucs Player Has A Message For New RB Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new running back.

Leonard Fournette, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week, is reportedly signing with the NFC South franchise.

The former No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick appeared to confirm his signing on Wednesday night. Fournette tweeted out a photo of himself in a Buccaneers uniform.

The signing has not been made official just yet, but that appears to be coming.

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, who played at LSU like Fournette, sent a couple of messages to his new teammate on Twitter.

Say @_fournette you don’t have to be Tim Duncan no more, we got real hitters around you ! 🤣 — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) September 3, 2020

The second message appears to be a shot at Fournette’s old team. The Jaguars were among the worst teams in the NFL in 2018 and ’19. They were good in 2017 during Fournette’s rookie season, when they made the AFC Championship Game, but it’s been downhill since.

Fournette had some nice things to say on his way out, though.

“We have been through some up and downs but y’all have had my back through it all. You have my deepest respect and appreciation,” he tweeted, adding his thanks for the organization. “I would like to thank the Jaguars organization for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. To all my brothers in the locker room from 2017 until today, y’all are family for life. I wish each of you the absolute best in your careers. I am excited about what will come next for myself. Wherever that may be, know that you will get a player who is focused, motivated and ready to get to work.”

Now, Fournette heads to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs will be fun to watch this fall.