Bucs Player Was Asked About The Wild Tom Brady Theory

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady returned to Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice today after an excused absence for undisclosed personal reasons.

There have been multiple theories to explain Brady's absence, including one that is truly out of left field. In that hypothetical scenario, Brady had to leave camp to take part in filming for the television show "The Masked Singer."

Bucs tight end Cameron Brate was asked about that theory following practice Monday afternoon, and he reacted with a sense of humor.

"He couldn't do worse at Masked Singer than Gronk [Rob Gronkowski]," Brate said.

Gronkowski was revealed to be "White Tiger" during his appearance on "The Masked Singer" back in 2020. At the time, the future Hall of Fame tight end was still retired from the NFL.

Getting back to Brady. A report from Pro Football Network indicates the legendary quarterback spent some of the time away from the team in the Bahamas with his wife Gisele Bundchen.

We'll likely never get a full explanation for Brady's hiatus.