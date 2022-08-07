Bucs QBs Coach Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady just turned 45 years old, yet continues to defy Father Time.

Not only is Brady preparing for his 23rd season as an NFL quarterback, his quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen thinks his arm strength has somehow improved.

NBC Sports' Peter King hit Tampa Bay last week as part of his annual training camp tour. In a video covering the trip, he said Bucs GM Jason Licht had relayed an unbelievable comment from Christensen.

“You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it," King said Christensen told Licht.

Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman also recently confirmed Brady has not lost any of his fastball.

If all of this sounds improbable, keep in mind that Brady's entire career has been just that. What he has done and continues to do flies in the face of logic.

The GOAT seems ready for a run at ring No. 8.