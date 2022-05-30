Bucs Release Statement On Wide Receiver's Arrest

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released a statement regarding the Monday morning arrest of wide receiver Travis Jonsen.

"We expect all members of our organization to uphold the standards that have been established," the statement reads. "We are aware of the situation regarding Travis Jonsen from earlier this morning and will refrain from further comment at this time while the legal process continues."

Jonsen, who has been with the Bucs since 2020, predominantly on the practice squad, was arrested at 3:18 a.m. ET by Tampa police. He refused a blood-alcohol test and was charged with DUI.

As of late morning, Jonsen remained in jail on a $500 bond.

Getting a DUI is never a good thing, but it's even more problematic when you're a fringe player trying to make an NFL team. Jonsen didn't do himself any favors with the Bucs this morning.

We'll see if he remains with the organization moving forward.