Bucs Reportedly Get Unfortunate Injury Update For WR Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost the worst game of the Tom Brady era against the New Orleans Saints last night. But as bad as losing the game in a shutout was, the losses to their roster may have been worse.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered an MCL sprain during last night’s loss. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, but should return for the playoffs.

Godwin was limited to just 16 snaps against the Saints. But he made the most of those snaps, making six receptions for 49 yards in the loss.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver is in the midst of a career-year. He already has a career-high 98 receptions and leads the Bucs with 1,103 receiving yards.

He wasn’t the only Buccaneers skill player forced out of the game. Wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette also exited early. Evans has a hamstring injury that may not cost him any time, while Fournette may miss a “game or two.”

The rest of the injuries bear watching, but don't appear to be anything severe.

— Mike Evans’ hamstring should be OK, nothing major.

— Leonard Fournette may miss some time, a game or two, but not a major injury. https://t.co/EgOFcXGop5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

That loss to the New Orleans Saints could loom large for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’re now 10-4 – a game behind the Green Bay Packers – and no longer control their own destiny in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

While the NFC South division title is still firmly within their control, they won’t be getting that much needed extra week of rest. And with the injuries they’re now dealing with, that could play a huge factor in their early playoff run.

How big of an impact will the loss of Chris Godwin have on the Bucs in the short term?