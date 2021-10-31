Bucs Reportedly Make Decision On Rob Gronkowski

It looks like tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, albeit in a limited capacity.

Gronkowski, who has missed the last four games with cracked ribs and a punctured lung, will be active for this afternoon’s game, according to multiple reports. However, he is going to be deployed in spot duty.

Per FOX’s Jay Glazer, Gronkowski may be used as a decoy or in “emergency” situations. Longtime Bucs scribe Rick Stroud says the five-time Pro Bowler could be a factor in the red zone or on third downs.

Despite concerns, #Bucs Rob Gronkowski will be ACTIVE, according to @JayGlazer but that may be mostly as a decoy or used in emergency situations. Richard Sherman and Lavonte David will also be active. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2021

Final word on TE. Rob Gronkowski He will play today barring any setbacks in pregame warmups but will be used situationally by Bruce Arians. Don’t expect a full workload but could be a factor in the red zone, third down etc. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 31, 2021

Gronkowski caught 12 passes for 129 yards and four touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s first two games of the season, looking like his vintage self.

However, he injured his ribs in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, compiling four catches for 55 yards in the loss. Since then, Gronkowski has been sidelined while his injuries heal.

We’ll see how much he’s utilized today when the Bucs take on the 4-2 Saints in New Orleans at 4:25 p.m. ET today.