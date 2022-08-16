Bucs Reportedly Make Surprising Cut Tuesday Morning

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a few cuts on Tuesday to get their roster down to 85.

The most surprising move Tampa Bay made was releasing veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell.

Cockrell appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers in 2021, recording 43 combined tackles, seven passes defended and a forced fumble.

The Buccaneers primarily utilized Cockrell on special teams. He did, however, make four starts at cornerback last season.

Greg Auman of The Athletic expects Cockrell to latch on with another team fairly soon.

Cockrell has been in the league since 2014. In addition to his stint with the Buccaneers, he has played for the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

The Buccaneers also cut offensive guard Curtis Blackwell, wide receiver Kameron Brown, offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard and outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu.

Tampa Bay will be back in action on Aug. 20 against the Tennessee Titans.