The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ secondary has been their Achilles heel through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. In an effort to address that issue, the defending champions are bringing in a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback for a visit this Tuesday.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers are going to sit down with cornerback Richard Sherman this afternoon to discuss a potential deal.

Sherman last played for the San Francisco 49ers, earning All-Pro honors in 2019 before missing significant time in 2020 due to an injury.

Even though Sherman was charged with five misdemeanors because of an incident in July, he doesn’t expect those charges to end his NFL career.

Five-time Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman is heading to Tampa for a visit with the #Bucs, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2021

Pelissero added that Tampa Bay isn’t the only team interested in Sherman. However, the Buccaneers are the first team to get a crack at the future Hall of Famer.

“Multiple contenders have been aggressive in their pursuit of Richard Sherman over the past couple weeks,” Pelissero said. “But it’s the Super Bowl champs who get him in the building first later today to try to get a deal done.”

With Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve and Jamel Dean dealing with a knee injury, the Buccaneers could use Sherman’s experience in their secondary.

Time will tell if the Buccaneers and Sherman can come to an agreement on a short-term contract.