Bucs Reportedly Reach Agreement With Bruce Arians

After winning Super Bowl LV in a historic season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Bruce Arians is getting a major reward for his services to the team.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have agreed on a “revised contract” with Arians. Per the report, Arians will be getting a pay raise for the remainder of his contract.

It feels worth noting that Arians’ contract is not explicitly an extension. At 68 years old, he’s one of the NFL’s oldest head coaches and has retired from the game in the past.

Arians signed a four-year deal with a fifth-year option to coach the Buccaneers in 2019. He’s got two years left before his option becomes available, though by then he’ll 70.

Sources: The #Bucs have agreed on a revised contract for Super Bowl-winning coach Bruce Arians that includes a pay raise, while GM Jason Licht also has a new deal that ensures he’ll be in Tampa Bay for multiple years. Well-deserved for the champs. 🏆 🏆 🏆 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2021

It’s also worth noting that Tom Brady probably won’t be around by the time Bruce Arians’ contract is up. That could significantly change the dynamic of the team if they don’t have a clear successor by then.

Regardless of Arians finishes his career in Tampa Bay, he will go down as a legend for the franchise. Leading them to a historic Super Bowl win in their home stadium was amazing enough.

If Arians can lead the Buccaneers to a second straight Super Bowl title, he might get consideration for Canton.

How many more years do you expect Bruce Arians to continue coaching the Buccaneers for?