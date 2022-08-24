Bucs Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent On Wednesday

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Prior to Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. On Wednesday, he was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Avery, 27, spent the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 43 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.

Overall, Avery has racked up 101 combined tackles and 7.5 sacks in his NFL career.

Greg Auman of The Athletic believes Avery will compete for one of the final spots on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster.

Avery flashed his potential as a rookie in 2018. He had 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Cleveland Browns.

The Buccaneers' linebacker room is anchored by Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David and Devin White.

The depth behind Tampa Bay's star linebackers could use a boost. Avery will get to compete with Anthony Nelson, Elijah Ponder and Jordan Young among others.