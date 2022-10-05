Bucs Reveal Why Tom Brady Missed Today's Practice

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't participating in Wednesday's practice, leading to some speculation about his status for Week 5.

This past Sunday night, Brady suffered a minor injury to his shoulder. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said it's a rotator cuff injury.

Well, it turns out Brady isn't just dealing with some discomfort in his right shoulder.

Per the Buccaneers' injury report, Brady missed practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right finger injuries.

Brady talked about his shoulder injury on the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast. He claims he's OK moving forward.

“My shoulder’s doing OK,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “You know, just some bumps and bruises, and I kind of took a hit there on it. Got some treatment today. Got a little bit last night. So I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end. Thank God for Alex [Guerrero], who’s always taking good care of me and he’s put together and helped me through a lot of bumps and bruises over the years. So this week will be very similar to a lot of the other ones, just getting on the mend, getting back to practice and trying to improve and be ready to go for next week.”

The Buccaneers will provide an additional update on Brady this Thursday.

For now, it's too early to worry about Brady's status for this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.