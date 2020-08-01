Bucs Rookie Describes His 1st Time Meeting Tom Brady

Not every rookie is tasked with the responsibility of blocking for Tom Brady. Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be.

Tampa Bay took Wirfs with its first-round pick with the hope that the Iowa product would continue his productivity at the next level. From Day 1, he’ll be slotted in at right tackle for the Bucs.

Before Wirfs could worry about protecting Brady, he had to meet the legendary quarterback first. Leading up to their first encounter, Wirfs said his friends and family were probably more excited about him meeting Brady than he himself was.

“I think my friends and family were more excited to see if I had met him or not,” Wirfs said Friday, via NFL.com. “I think it was every day they would text me, ‘Did you meet Tom yet?’ I don’t want to underplay it at all, but he’s just a guy, and I think that’s how he wants to be treated. I think that more so my family was in shock that I was going to be his teammate.”

So how was it actually meeting Tom Brady? Everything Wirfs could have hoped for?

“The first time I met him, we were just coming around a corner and met each other,” Wirfs said. “He said, ‘What’s up, big dog?’ I thought it was kind of crazy because he’s Tom Brady. Then he asked me how old I was and I told him 21, and he kind of started laughing. He said something like, ‘You think you have experience? I’ve got double your experience.’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ That’s really about it. I waved to him when he was leaving the other day. He seems really nice. I’m excited to get to be his teammate.”

After four-plus months of waiting, Bucs fans finally got to see Brady in action last week. The anticipation in Tampa Bay is building.

Now we just have to see how the rest of training camp plays out in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to see when Brady will make his first actual appearance in a Bucs uniform.

