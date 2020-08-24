A Bucs Rookie Made A Big Mistake With Tom Brady At Practice

Rule No. 1 for defensive players at NFL practices: Do not hit the quarterback – especially when that quarterback is 43-year-old Tom Brady.

Unfortunately, that rule was broken at Tampa Bay training camp on Monday morning. A Buccaneers rookie did a cardinal sin and knocked Brady to the ground.

Thankfully for the Bucs (and the rookie), Brady appears to be OK. Still, that had to be a nerve-wracking moment for the Tampa Bay linebacker.

#Bucs rookie OLB knocks Tom Brady down to the ground (Brady was backing up). That’s a big no-no. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 24, 2020

The rookie at fault is reportedly Cam Gill. The first-year linebacker reportedly knocked Brady to the ground as he was backing up.

Tampa Bay fans are now joking about the rookie linebacker’s future with the team.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would like to thank Mr. Gill for his participation in camp and wish him well in his future endeavors,” one fan joked.

“It was good knowing him,” another fan added.

Another fan was a bit more cunning with his response:

Bill Belichick: “Hey Cam. It’s Bill. Did you do it?” Cam Gill: “Yeah, Mr. Belichick. Got him good too.” BB: “Thanks, son. Check is on its way.”

All jokes aside, that is the kind of mistake that a rookie cannot make in training camp. It’s football, so players are going to get hit, but you can’t risk injury with your quarterback in a situation like that.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Saints in New Orleans.