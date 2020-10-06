Bucs Running Back Has Been Suspended For 4 Games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be down a running back for the next four games. Kenjon Barner has been suspended by the NFL for violating a league policy.

The veteran Barner was elevated from the Bucs’ practice squad these past two weeks. The Bucs back has been a return specialist throughout his career, but also got some time on offense this past Sunday. He had one reception against the Chargers, which unfortunately ended in a crushing blow from a Chargers defender. Barner was placed on the concussion protocol this week.

Barner has taken yet another hit this week, this time, from the NFL. The league has suspended Barner for four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Barner was likely to miss this Sunday’s game because he’s already in the concussion protocol. This shouldn’t be too big of a loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moving forward.

Buccaneers’ RB Kenjon Barner suspended four games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2020

Tampa Bay has caught the injury bug in the running back department. Barner will miss the next four games. Lesean McCoy suffered an injury this past Sunday. Leonard Fournette missed the Bucs’ Week 4 game as he deals with an ankle injury.

The next two weeks will be tough for the Bucs without a full-strength running back unit. Tom Brady will face the Chicago Bears this Thursday before taking on the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18.

Brady and the Bucs will have to be sharp in the passing game being down a few backs for Thursday Night Football against the Bears this week.