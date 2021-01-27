Bucs Share Latest Injury Update On Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still hoping to have wide receiver Antonio Brown back and available to play in the Super Bowl.

Brown injured his knee in the team’s NFC Divisional Round win over the New Orleans Saints and missed last weekend’s victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Tampa Bay has not begun practicing for Super Bowl LV, but if they did, Brown would not have participated today.

Even though the Bucs had an extra day off on Wednesday, the team released an estimated injury report. Brown was given a “did not participate” designation.

Linebackers Lavonte David and Jason Pierre-Paul and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. also would not have participated. The full injury report can be seen below.

The #Bucs had an extra day off but provided a practice estimation. 📰: https://t.co/ZTGz5IqS0v pic.twitter.com/qAod37o9mk — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 27, 2021

Brown finished the regular season with 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He then added three catches for 59 yards and a score in Tampa Bay’s first two playoff games.

Earlier today, Bucs general manager Jason Licht said he is “optimistic” that Brown can play in the big game next month.

Super Bowl LV between the Bucs and Chiefs is set for Sunday, February 7.