Bucs Share Official Injury Update On Antonio Brown

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a comeback performance to take down the New Orleans Saints.

With the win, the Buccaneers advanced to the NFC championship game. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news in the process, with an injury to one of the team’s best players.

Star wide receiver Antonio Brown suffered a knee injury early in the game against New Orleans. Brown had just one catch on the day before he was ruled out by the knee injury.

Earlier this week, the Buccaneers listed him as “day-to-day.” On Wednesday afternoon, the team took the field for a limited practice, but Brown was not out on the field.

According to Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman, Brown was listed as “did not practice” today.

Here’s the initial Bucs-Packers injury report. Brown is a question mark but rest are largely carryover injuries from last week. pic.twitter.com/F9VJ5SLFwM — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 20, 2021

Brown emerged as a legitimate target for quarterback Tom Brady over the final few games of the regular season. Unfortunately, just when the pair was clicking, Brown suffered an injury.

However, even if Brown isn’t able to play this weekend, the Buccaneers still have two elite wide receivers. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were among the best wide receiver tandems in the league – even before Brown joined the group.

Tampa Bay will need every weapon at its disposal this weekend if it wants to keep pace against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers No. 1 offense.

The Packers host the Buccaneers at Lambeau Field at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.