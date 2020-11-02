Bucs Were ‘Shocked’ By 1 Aspect Of Antonio Brown’s Arrival

Antonio Brown is expected to make his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

The five-time All-Pro wide receiver signed with the NFC South franchise at the end of October. Brown’s eight-game suspension is up and he’s eligible to make his debut this week. It comes at a big time, as Tampa Bay is set to host New Orleans on Sunday Night Football.

While Brown hasn’t played in an NFL game since early September 2019, he appears to be in peak physical shape. According to reports, Tampa Bay’s coaches were “shocked” by Brown’s physical condition.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that Brown has really impressed Tampa Bay’s coaches with his physical status. Brown is known for being a workout freak, so it’s not too surprising to hear that he’s remained in top shape. Still, it’s impressive for that to be the case after not playing in an NFL game in more than a year.

Glazer shared another interesting nugget about Brown, too. He’s reportedly been staying with Tom Brady.

“As far as getting caught up on the gameplan, how about this? He has a leg up, because he’s actually been staying at Tom Brady’s house,” Glazer said on Sunday. “And Tom has actually been helping him off the field as well, lining him up with people to help him, including people like Tony Robbins.”

Brown is joining a Buccaneers team that has been rolling as of late.

Tampa Bay is 5-2 heading into this week’s showdown against New Orleans. The Bucs lost to the Saints in Week 1, but are favored heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on NBC.