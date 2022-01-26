Bucs Signing Wide Receiver To Futures Contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had veteran wide receiver Vyncint Smith in for a workout last week under the expectation that he could eventually sign with the team.

Today, the Bucs inked Smith to a futures contract. The former Texans and Jets wide receiver will join the 90-man roster for the 2022 offseason.

The 25-year-old Smith played in two games with the Jets in 2021 after appearing in seven with them in 2020. Smith caught just one pass over the last two seasons, but registered 17 receptions for 225 yards in 13 games with New York in 2019.

He began his career with Houston in 2018, registering five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

Tampa Bay finished the 2021 season with a 13-4 record and earned the franchise’s first division title in 14 years.

The Bucs went on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild card game before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.