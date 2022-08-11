Bucs Star Says He's Praying For Quarterback Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for the next week due to personal reasons.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Brady will return following their second preseason game on Aug. 20.

Brady was already ruled out for the Buccaneers' preseason opener prior to this development.

When Buccaneers linebacker Devin White spoke to the media, he said he hopes everything is OK with Brady and his family.

"On the inside we know what’s going on," White said. "We know our quarterback’s good. We’re just praying for him and let him handle his business."

Brady missed time last week due to personal matters. His time away from the field has been excused by the team, of course.

Despite Brady's absence, Bowles is confident that his star quarterback will return for the start of the regular season.

The Buccaneers will kick off their regular season schedule on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.