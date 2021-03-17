Just over a month ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together a dominant performance over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Star quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense had an efficient showing. However, it was the Buccaneers defense that really stole the show – holding Patrick Mahomes and company without a touchdown.

Now, just over a month later, there were questions about if Tampa Bay would be able to hold its roster together. With several key free agents, it wasn’t going to be an easy task.

And yet, the Buccaneers have nearly done it. The team re-signed linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Chris Godwin, star pass rusher Shaq Barrett and plenty of others.

The former had a bold prediction for the Buccaneers if they continue to re-sign the rest of the team’s free agents. He guaranteed the team would win another Super Bowl – next season.

“If we get everybody back, I guarantee we’ll win it again,” David said on the I Am Athlete podcast.

It’s a bold prediction from David, but not outside the realm of possibility. Tampa Bay never really hit its stride until a loss to the Chiefs in Week 12 of the 2020 season.

After that, the team won eight-straight games, including the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady under center, the Buccaneers will be the favorites to win the NFC and perhaps the Super Bowl in 2021.